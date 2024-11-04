Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eaton (ETN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eaton (NYSE: ETN):

11/1/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $365.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Eaton had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $374.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $327.00 to $320.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $355.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $342.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $319.00 to $327.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Eaton is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

9/6/2024 – Eaton is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $211.99 and a twelve month high of $349.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.36.

Get Eaton Co plc alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Eaton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Co plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Co plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.