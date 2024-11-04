Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 29,004 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in VICI Properties by 35.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,631,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VICI Properties by 101.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,453,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,147 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 638,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,282. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

