Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 21.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $165,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.14. 77,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

