Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2024

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 21.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $165,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.14. 77,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.