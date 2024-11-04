Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Director Lisa Crossley Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crossley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$20,000.00.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

CVE:RHT opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

