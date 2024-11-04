Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Director Lisa Crossley Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crossley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$20,000.00.
Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance
CVE:RHT opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64.
Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reliq Health Technologies
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.