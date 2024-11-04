Request Price Tops $0.0848 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $65.17 million and approximately $403,974.92 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,568.49 or 0.99910264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012470 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00053075 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,524,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,628,883 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,524,614.2878553 with 768,628,882.9922299 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08527891 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $491,489.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.