Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $64.89 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Request has a market cap of $64.89 million and $464,047.02 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,882.25 or 1.00104440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012349 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,524,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,628,883 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,524,614.2878553 with 768,628,882.9922299 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08527891 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $491,489.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

