Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RVP opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.06. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.

In other Retractable Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 71,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $58,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,743,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,003.74. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 167,522 shares of company stock worth $138,668. Insiders own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

