Reviewing CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) & TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CorVel and TWFG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A TWFG 0 3 6 0 2.67

TWFG has a consensus price target of $27.86, indicating a potential downside of 12.18%. Given TWFG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TWFG is more favorable than CorVel.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $795.31 million 6.51 $76.25 million $4.51 66.99 TWFG $180.42 million 2.60 $26.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares CorVel and TWFG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG.

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and TWFG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 9.55% 32.25% 17.15% TWFG N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of CorVel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CorVel beats TWFG on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions. In addition, it provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company offers solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

