Reviewing Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) and The Competition

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) is one of 295 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Neumora Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neumora Therapeutics N/A -61.35% -57.85% Neumora Therapeutics Competitors -4,956.17% -159.22% -42.94%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neumora Therapeutics N/A -$235.93 million -4.36 Neumora Therapeutics Competitors $550.88 million -$35.59 million -21,168.63

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Neumora Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Neumora Therapeutics. Neumora Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neumora Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neumora Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Neumora Therapeutics Competitors 1695 4980 12966 252 2.59

Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 104.42%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 61.02%. Given Neumora Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neumora Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Neumora Therapeutics has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neumora Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neumora Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

