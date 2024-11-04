Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RZLT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of RZLT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.44. 551,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.18. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rezolute will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rezolute by 366.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Rezolute by 205.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

