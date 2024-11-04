RingCentral’s (RNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $634,074.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,945.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,479.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $634,074.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,945.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in RingCentral by 0.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 159,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

