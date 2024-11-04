Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 993,963 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993,963 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.86% of CBRE Group worth $329,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $130.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.90. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,047. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

