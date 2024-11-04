Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,494 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of Cummins worth $113,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cummins by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 20.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 9.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $328.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $340.82.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

