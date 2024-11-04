Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294,404 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of Dell Technologies worth $177,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $130.87 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.48.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

