Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 52,539 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.25% of Aflac worth $155,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 7,001.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 658,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 10,878.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 559,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,597,000 after buying an additional 554,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after buying an additional 405,847 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $27,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,319,000 after acquiring an additional 285,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $104.71 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.87.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

