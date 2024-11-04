Robert W. Baird Cuts Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $12.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTW. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $312.57 million, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,813,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,806,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 217,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $2,385,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 65.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 406,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 160,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

