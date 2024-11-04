Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell acquired 31,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,880 shares of company stock valued at $815,767 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

