Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,389,654 shares of company stock worth $106,229,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

