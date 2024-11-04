Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 94,079.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,410,000 after acquiring an additional 491,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 37.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $674.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $793.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $896.99. The firm has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $627.09 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

