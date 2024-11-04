Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 8.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $3,013,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $205.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.01. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $215.37. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.