Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.4% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
NOBL opened at $103.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Gold Prices Could Surge to $3,000: Key Drivers for Bulls
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks Under $20 With Strong-Buy Ratings
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- November’s Small-Cap Treasures: 3 Stocks Poised for Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.