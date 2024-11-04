Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.4% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $103.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

