Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Open Text stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Open Text has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.6% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 509,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 5.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 80,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

