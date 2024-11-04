Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 1.3% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $38,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $121.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $80.96 and a fifty-two week high of $126.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

