Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.39-$8.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.390-8.680 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE RHP traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 823,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,934. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.55%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.