Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.71, with a volume of 45438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandoz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandoz Group
Sandoz Group Stock Up 1.5 %
About Sandoz Group
Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sandoz Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandoz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandoz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.