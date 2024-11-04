Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.71, with a volume of 45438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandoz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Sandoz Group Stock Up 1.5 %

About Sandoz Group

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

