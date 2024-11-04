Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Volume Tops $12.38

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $12.38 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,944,509,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,923,980,568 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

