Scout24 (ETR:G24) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €83.00 ($90.22) and last traded at €82.50 ($89.67), with a volume of 84816 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.00 ($90.22).

Scout24 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53.

About Scout24

(Get Free Report)

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.