Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2,650.00 and last traded at $2,650.00, with a volume of 1356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,669.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Seaboard Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -814.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $550,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 44.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 2,337.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

