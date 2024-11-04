SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 97,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 71,875 shares.The stock last traded at $8.37 and had previously closed at $8.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

SecureWorks Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $743.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SecureWorks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 316,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

