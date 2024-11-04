Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.81%.
Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of SEKEY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.07. 17,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Seiko Epson Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seiko Epson
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.