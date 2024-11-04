Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SEKEY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.07. 17,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

See Also

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

