Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

SEM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.88. 430,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,202,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $518,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $391,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Select Medical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,498,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,208,000 after purchasing an additional 147,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Select Medical by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 541,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

