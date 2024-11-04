Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.3 million. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,234. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

