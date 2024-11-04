Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.61 million. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.710-0.760 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ST traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,234. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 841.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

