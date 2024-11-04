Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.68. 1,795,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,729,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SERV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the second quarter valued at $407,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth $110,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.