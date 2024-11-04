Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $2.41 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,072 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 237,976 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UBER opened at $73.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

