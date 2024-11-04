Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $723,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 129,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $50.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.72.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

