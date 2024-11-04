Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.800-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-12.90 EPS.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $167.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.50.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.