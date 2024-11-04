SMC Entertainment (SMCE) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) is one of 148 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SMC Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SMC Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC Entertainment Competitors 817 4335 5915 138 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 16.65%. Given SMC Entertainment’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SMC Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -235.79% SMC Entertainment Competitors -142.79% -1,811.04% -8.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares SMC Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A -$1.56 million -0.15 SMC Entertainment Competitors $943.88 million $10.18 million 3.09

SMC Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment. SMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC Entertainment peers beat SMC Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

