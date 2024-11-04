Solstein Capital LLC Sells 690 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,321.5% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 194,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after acquiring an additional 180,519 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 50,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $295.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.90. The company has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.