Solstein Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. PDD makes up approximately 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,984,000 after buying an additional 1,904,155 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PDD by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,055,000 after buying an additional 1,788,076 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in PDD by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,600 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PDD by 142.6% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,620,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the second quarter worth about $176,332,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $120.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.03.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.