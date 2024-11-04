SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

