SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Trimmed by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.1% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $82.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.