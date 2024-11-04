SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDY stock opened at $138.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $144.06.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
