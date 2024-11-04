SpiderRock Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.77 and its 200-day moving average is $299.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

