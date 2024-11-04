SpiderRock Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $177.09. The stock had a trading volume of 765,603 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

