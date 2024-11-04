Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,332,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 45.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

