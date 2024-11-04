Steem Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $72.06 million and $15.76 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,892.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.96 or 0.00491803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00097510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00235817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00019701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 475,457,919 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

