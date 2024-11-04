Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on W. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.68. 3,001,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,922. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.46. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $532,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,794.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,380.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $532,722.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,794.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,471 shares of company stock worth $1,987,002. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $29,000. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 54.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 801.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

