Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0417 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $19,545.45 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.39 or 0.03582683 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00033887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005801 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.