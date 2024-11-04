sudeng Price Tops $0.0055 (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, sudeng has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One sudeng token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sudeng has a market cap of $55.40 million and approximately $36.22 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00580372 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $31,138,212.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

